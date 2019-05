According to Ifetemi who shared the report via his social media, the man who many believed was a madman was caught at Egbeda trying to kidnap a child before he was arrested.

Ifetemi wrote ; Ifetemi wrote ;

We should all be very vigilant about people we see nd think they are MAD, he was caught at egbeda trying to kidnap a child before he was arrested..

(Visited 28 times, 5 visits today)