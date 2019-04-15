Nigeria Police To Employ Technology To Replace Use Of Weapons – Acting IGP

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammad Abubakar Adamu, has said the Nigeria Police Force will employ technology to replace use of weapons in the fight against extra-judicial killing across the country.

The police IG who is in Lagos following the recent extra-judicial killings in the state, made this known while addressing police officers and the press at the Police College, Ikeja, Legit.ng reports.

While condoling with the families of the bereaved, the police boss stated that the wrong use of weapons will no longer be tolerated in the state.

In his address, he explained that series of training will be done across the country, especially with the handling of weapons and how to address the citizens.

(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)