Again, Court Orders Jay Jay Okocha’s Arrest For Tax Evasion -See Reaction

Again, Court Orders Jay Jay Okocha’s Arrest For Tax Evasion

Lagos High Court in Igbosere has renewed a bench warrant for the arrest of former Super Eagles captain, Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha for alleged tax evasion.

Justice Adedayo Akintoye made the order following Okocha’s alleged failure to settle a 2017 income tax evasion case brought against him by the Lagos State Government.

The judge first made the order on January 29, following an application by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice.

The ministry told the court that Okocha had also failed to appear in court since 2017 when the case was filed against him.

