See How To Know When Someone Has Blocked You On WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging apps in the world today and many people have come to depend on it for both personal and business interactions. But some people can also be a nuisance, so we are grateful for the blocking option on the app. In case you have been chatting with someone and your messages just suddenly stopped delivering, you may have been blocked.

Here are ways to find out:

Single tick

Typically, when a message has successfully been delivered to the recipient on WhatsApp, the “ticks” are an indication of your message deliverable status. If you sent a message to a contact and the text stays on just a single tick for a very long time, this means your message has been sent but not delivered to the recipient. And if someone blocks you, your messages will never be delivered to the person. If your message remains on “Message sent” (with a single tick) for a long time, this is the very first (and most obvious) indication that you might have been blocked.

The group test

If after trying all the methods above and you are unsure of being blocked or not, you should carry out the group test. This is the ultimate confirmation. Create a group and try adding the “suspected” contact with the group. If the contact was successfully added to the group, then the user didn’t block you. If, on the other hand, WhatsApp display a “You are not authorized to add this contact” error message when you add the contact to the group, then surely, the person has blocked you.

Static profile

If someone blocks you on WhatsApp, the person’s profile will no longer be updated. This means you see their new profile pictures whenever they upload one. Instead, you’ll keep seeing the old one. There are times when the person’s profile picture disappears and all you’ll be shown is the regular WhatsApp display avatar whenever you try to view the person’s picture. However, this method should not be solely used to determine if you’ve been blocked or not.

Hidden timestamp

If the user’s timestamp no longer appears in the chat window, it could also be an indication that you have been blocked. This method is, however, not an effective confirmation as the user might just have changed his/her “Last Seen” settings in the Account Privacy menu.

Call attempt

Another test to carry out to confirm if you’ve been blocked on WhatsApp is the “Call Test”. Try calling the person either via Voice or Video call, if the call rings, then you have not been blocked. If, on the other hand, all attempts to call the person doesn’t go through (read: ring), it could mean two things: the user has no internet connection or you have been blocked.

