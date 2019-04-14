HILARIOUS! Watch Video Of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai Rap At A Function. Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, showed off his skills as a rapper when he “performed” at a function recently. The Governor was passed the mic to drop some bars by the MC and quite confident of his lyrical dexterity, he grabbed the Mic and dropped some ‘bars’ we’re all familiar with. Watch a clip of the governor channeling his inner rapper below,

View this post on Instagram Ahh ahh…see Governor El-Rufai rapping 😂🙌👏 A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Apr 14, 2019 at 6:43am PDT

