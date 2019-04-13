See Winners Chapel Liberation Center In Texas: Video Of Multi Million Dollar Church.

The winners chapel Texas facility dubbed ‘The Liberation Center’ which amounts to several acres of land in the heart of Arlington, Texas was commissioned in 2017 by Bishop Oyedepo.

Merely looking at the video, the property is clearly about the size of Ikeja City Mall. That means the property should be between 5 – 8 hectares of land.

According to Church website the current resident pastor of the church’s branch is Stephen Ogah, Bishop Oyedepo’s former Personal Assistant and Son in law.

