See How Long It Would Take Dangote To Pay Off His ₦792m Bugatti Veyron

Bugatti VeyronNigerian business magnate and investor, Aliko Dangote , is 62 years old today. As of March 2019, the richest man in Africa and 100th in the world, had an estimated net worth of US$10.6 billion. He has retained his position as the richest man in Africa for eight consecutive years.

To celebrate his birthday, AutoJosh wants you see the time it would take the gentleman to earn his amazing $2.3 million Bugatti Veyron in hours, minutes and seconds.

Using the Forbes Top 100 earners, Price-comparison website, GoCompare , used the increase in total net worth that Aliko Dangote has accumulated over a twelve month period between 2017 and 2018.

According to GoCompare,the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, whose net worth was $11.6b at the time of compiling its list, will need just 1314:00:00 to pay off his $2.2m Bugatti Veyron Hypercar – that’s approximately 55 days to make $2.2m or ₦792 million in Naira .

And talking about his Bugatti Veyron – yes he has one even though you may never see the humble man pose beside his luxury cars – the Hypercar has a top speed of 408.84 km/h (254.04 mph). It can move from standstill to 60mph in just 2.5s.

