Please read a short Biogragphy Of Sir Louis Philip Odumegwu Ojukwu. A lot of people may not know who Sir Louis Philip Odumegwu
Ojukwu is besides the fact that he was the father of late Biafran
Warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu. But the fact is that he was
one of the greatest Business men ever produced in Africa and
one of the richest. Sir Ojukwu went to Lagos
with nothing in 1929 aged just 20 but 10 years later aged just 30,
he was already managing his own chain of businesses which
included, Ojukwu
Stores, Ojukwu textiles and Ojukwu transportation company. By
1950, just Ojukwu Transportation company had over 200 trucks in
its fleet. How did he do it?
Born Louis Philip Odumegwu Ojukwu in Nnewi in 1909, the only
boy and second of four children,Sir Ojukwu went to Government
primary School Asaba. In 1922, he proceeded to the only
secondary School in the Eastern region at the time, Hope Waddell
training institute, Calabar. After completing his secondary School
education in 1928, Sir Louis secured a job as a tyre sales clark
with John Holt Lagos in 1929. It was working as a tyre clark the
Sir Louis Ojukwu noticed that many Igbo traders who came to
Lagos to buy tyres also bought textiles as well. With his meagre
saving, Sir Louis travelled down to Onitsha where he opened his
first business venture called “Ojukwu stores” and employed one of
his relatives to oversee it. He then returned to Lagos and started
sending down textiles on Lorries to his shop while still working for
John Holt. Sir Louise’s textile boomed. By 1930, Louis bought a
second hand truck and employed a driver in other move his
goods himself and ‘Ojukwu transport company’ was born. Sir
Ojukwu worked tirelessly and by end of the 1930’s, was the
major transporter on the East-West Road. In 1939, on the
outbreak of world war 2, the British Government requested the
use of Sir Ojukwus fleet of trucks for the War effort to which he
agreed. When the war ended in 1945, the British Goverment
recognised the sacrifice he made and he was awarded a KBE
(Knight of the British Empire). The end of the war also created a
high demand for raw materials from West Africa and sir Ojukwus
Transport business exploded sky high and he diversified into
other businesses. Some of Sir Ojukwu’s early drivers such as
Chief Ilodibe (Ekene Dili Chukwu) and Chief Izuchukwu (Izuchukwu
Transport) would later become Transport moguls themselves. Sir
Ojukwu was so rich that in 1956 when the Queen visited Nigeria,
the British authorities had to borrow his Rolls Royce and personal
driver to chauffeur the Queen around. Sir Louis was also a
financial pillar of Ziks NCNC party and when the party came to
power in 1960, Sir Louis was offered the position of Finance
Minister which he turned down, the position ultimately went to
Okotie-Eboh. Sir Louis died in Nkalagu, present day Ebonyi state,
in 1966. Sir Louis CV is the most intimidating I have ever seen
and probably will ever see. He was:
1)The first President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange
2) President, African Continental Bank
3) Chairman, Nigerian cement company (NIGERCEM)
4) CEO, Ojukwu Transport company
5) Chairman, Nigerian National Shipping Line
6) Chairman, Lion Of Africa Insurance Company
7) Chairman, BISCO Nigeria Limited
Chairman, Nigerian Industrial Development Bank
9) Vice President, Lagos Chamber Of Commerce
10) Chairman, Palmline Shipping company
11) Chairman, Nigerian Produce Marketing board
12) Chairman, Eastern Nigerian Development Corporation
13) Chairman, Costain west Africa
14) Director, Shell D’Arcy Petroleum
15) Director, Thomas Wyatt & Son
16) Director, Nigerian Coal corporation
17) Director, Guiness Nigeria Limited
18) Director, Nigerian Tobacco Company
19) Director, Daily Times of Nigeria
The man was simply larger than life. Sir Louis also owned
numerous building, landed properties and stocks. It is estimated
that as at the time he died in 1966, he was worth about 40 Billion
Dollars in today’s money.
