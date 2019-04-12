Please read a short Biogragphy Of Sir Louis Philip Odumegwu Ojukwu. A lot of people may not know who Sir Louis Philip Odumegwu

Ojukwu is besides the fact that he was the father of late Biafran

Warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu. But the fact is that he was

one of the greatest Business men ever produced in Africa and

one of the richest. Sir Ojukwu went to Lagos

with nothing in 1929 aged just 20 but 10 years later aged just 30,

he was already managing his own chain of businesses which

included, Ojukwu

Stores, Ojukwu textiles and Ojukwu transportation company. By

1950, just Ojukwu Transportation company had over 200 trucks in

its fleet. How did he do it?

Born Louis Philip Odumegwu Ojukwu in Nnewi in 1909, the only

boy and second of four children,Sir Ojukwu went to Government

primary School Asaba. In 1922, he proceeded to the only

secondary School in the Eastern region at the time, Hope Waddell

training institute, Calabar. After completing his secondary School

education in 1928, Sir Louis secured a job as a tyre sales clark

with John Holt Lagos in 1929. It was working as a tyre clark the

Sir Louis Ojukwu noticed that many Igbo traders who came to

Lagos to buy tyres also bought textiles as well. With his meagre

saving, Sir Louis travelled down to Onitsha where he opened his

first business venture called “Ojukwu stores” and employed one of

his relatives to oversee it. He then returned to Lagos and started

sending down textiles on Lorries to his shop while still working for

John Holt. Sir Louise’s textile boomed. By 1930, Louis bought a

second hand truck and employed a driver in other move his

goods himself and ‘Ojukwu transport company’ was born. Sir

Ojukwu worked tirelessly and by end of the 1930’s, was the

major transporter on the East-West Road. In 1939, on the

outbreak of world war 2, the British Government requested the

use of Sir Ojukwus fleet of trucks for the War effort to which he

agreed. When the war ended in 1945, the British Goverment

recognised the sacrifice he made and he was awarded a KBE

(Knight of the British Empire). The end of the war also created a

high demand for raw materials from West Africa and sir Ojukwus

Transport business exploded sky high and he diversified into

other businesses. Some of Sir Ojukwu’s early drivers such as

Chief Ilodibe (Ekene Dili Chukwu) and Chief Izuchukwu (Izuchukwu

Transport) would later become Transport moguls themselves. Sir

Ojukwu was so rich that in 1956 when the Queen visited Nigeria,

the British authorities had to borrow his Rolls Royce and personal

driver to chauffeur the Queen around. Sir Louis was also a

financial pillar of Ziks NCNC party and when the party came to

power in 1960, Sir Louis was offered the position of Finance

Minister which he turned down, the position ultimately went to

Okotie-Eboh. Sir Louis died in Nkalagu, present day Ebonyi state,

in 1966. Sir Louis CV is the most intimidating I have ever seen

and probably will ever see. He was:

1)The first President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange

2) President, African Continental Bank

3) Chairman, Nigerian cement company (NIGERCEM)

4) CEO, Ojukwu Transport company

5) Chairman, Nigerian National Shipping Line

6) Chairman, Lion Of Africa Insurance Company

7) Chairman, BISCO Nigeria Limited

Chairman, Nigerian Industrial Development Bank

9) Vice President, Lagos Chamber Of Commerce

10) Chairman, Palmline Shipping company

11) Chairman, Nigerian Produce Marketing board

12) Chairman, Eastern Nigerian Development Corporation

13) Chairman, Costain west Africa

14) Director, Shell D’Arcy Petroleum

15) Director, Thomas Wyatt & Son

16) Director, Nigerian Coal corporation

17) Director, Guiness Nigeria Limited

18) Director, Nigerian Tobacco Company

19) Director, Daily Times of Nigeria

The man was simply larger than life. Sir Louis also owned

numerous building, landed properties and stocks. It is estimated

that as at the time he died in 1966, he was worth about 40 Billion

Dollars in today’s money.

