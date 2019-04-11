See How Nigeria Customs Seized Smuggled Items Worth N10.6bn

Comptroller Aliyu Mohammed, said that the items were seized within a space of 90 days in Nigeria.

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘A’ of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted various smuggled items with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N10.67 billion in the first quarter of 2019.

The Controller of the unit, Comptroller Aliyu Mohammed, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

Mohammed said that the items were seized within a space of 90 days. According to him, the smuggled items include 25 assorted vehicles with a DPV of N111.06 million.

“The command intercepted 16,117 bags of 50kg parboiled rice; 447 cartons of frozen poultry products; 594 vehicles; 42,412 kg of seven pallets of raw-hide and skin as well as 2,471 cartons of alcoholic wine.

“The intercepted goods also include 710 cartons of Tramadol capsules; 510 cartons of various medications, including Chaka pain, Codeine and Rally Extra.

“Others are 111 bags of used clothing; three sacks of footwear; 210 kegs of 25 litres of vegetable oil; and 106 cartons of 5 litres vegetable oil,’’ he said.

The comptroller said that 16 suspects were arrested in connection with the total of 254 seizures recorded between January and March.

He advised intending car buyers to verify the authenticity of the import and clearance documents with the appropriate Customs Area Controllers (CACs) at various ports in the country, saying that buyers should avoid buying smuggled vehicles.

Mohammed, however, commended the efforts of the Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Ali and his management team for providing the unit with necessary incentives and logistics.

He also called on the public to join the service in the fight against smuggling, considering its economic consequences to the nation and the society at large.