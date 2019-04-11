NCC Makes Shocking Revelation About Sim Cards Used By K!dnappers

He however assured that the commission is tracking the criminals using such unregistered SIM cards.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta has disclosed that kidnappers use unregistered SIM cards to commit crimes.

He however assured that the commission is tracking the criminals using such unregistered SIM cards.

Speaking at the banks special day at the ongoing 40th Kaduna International Trade Fair, Danbatta said the commission has set up a task force to effectively tackle the situation.

Represented by the Head, Internal Policy Review Unit, NCC, Mr. Okechukwu Aninweke, the Danbatta however advised consumers not to open unfamiliar emails in view of the rising cases of cyber crime and e-fraud using telecommunications platforms.

He enlightened consumers that banks will not request personal information over the internet.

“You know one thing with this criminals is that they are always one step ahead of you and even if every SIM card is properly registered, there will still be crime.

“The commission is doing everything possible to track these elements and has even set up a tack force to that effect.”