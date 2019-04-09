TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

The University of Lagos, UnilagNigeria , on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at its 50th (2018) Convocation Ceremonies (Day 3), conferred Distinguished & Emeritus Professorship and Honorary Doctorate Degrees on the following eminent personalities:

1. Prof. James Dele Olowokudejo, a Professor of Plant Taxonomy, – Distinguished Professorship award.

2. Prof. Sulaiman A. Adekola of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering – Emeritus Professorship award

3. Alhaji Lateef Olufemi Okunnu, a foremost Lawyer & a former Federal Commissioner for Works & Housing- Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) of the University.

4. Dr. Daniel K. Olukoya, founder of Mountain of Fire Miracles Ministries and a Molecular Geneticist – Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) of the University.

5. Mr. Jim Ovia, founder and Chairman of ZenithBank – Honourary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) of the University of Lagos.

Please note that the University’s official colours are maroon and gold and the personalities who were conferred with these honorary awards by the Chancellor of the University (see pictures) are in the appropriate attire.

It is worthy to note that the afore-mentioned personalities are the only people who were conferred with these awards by the University of Lagos at the 50th Convocation Ceremonies, thus, any story stating otherwise is false and should be amended accordingly.

Thank you.

Signed,

Mrs. C. Taiwo Oloyede

Principal Assistant Registrar,

Communication Unit,

for Management, University of Lagos

