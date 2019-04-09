MTN unveils FibreNet in Abuja

MTN Nigeria has launched its FibreNet product and services in Abuja.

The network was launched for residents of CITEC estate, Mbora district, Abuja as pilot.

Its Senior Manager Enterprise Business in the North, Auwal Abdullahi, said the telco decided to pick CITEC because of its size.

The decision to launch the network was borne out of the fact that CITEC is one of the biggest estate in Abuja with close to about 3,000 residents.

He said: “Once we are successful, we can actually replicate this in virtually all the estates in Abuja.

“The speed of internet either on 3G or 4G is always in the neighbour of seven to 70mbps but with the fibre-to-home you are likely to enjoy up to 700mbps.”

