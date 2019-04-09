Mortgage bankers plan real estate exhibition

The convener and Chief executive Officer of TEXA, Dr. Yinka Thomas-Ogboja, in a statement, said the goals of TEXA is to partner businesses in the U.S. and Africa and bring them together to present their unique offerings.Companies will bring to the event their specialisation in investment opportunities, educational advancements, international collaborations and information exchange.

In this year’s event, TEXA, she said, is bringing real estate to Nigerians in the U.S., in line with the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which is a United States Trade Act, enacted on May 18, 2000, as public Law 106 of the 200th congress.

The purpose of this legislation is to assist the economies of Sub-Saharan Africa and to improve economic relations between the United States and these regions with the possibility of exporting qualifying products into the U.S. duty free.

Thomas-Ogboja further disclosed that the mission of TEXA is to create investment and business opportunities for Nigerians in Diaspora, which will be achieved by engaging in mutually beneficial collaborations.She said that TEXA is also collaborating with Nigerian-based real estate team- TAGEXPO, to create a combined opportunity that would attract a larger participation.

These partnerships will ensure the successful meeting of mortgage banks, finance houses, real estate developers and industry related vendors from Nigeria meet with Nigerians in Houston and environs to offer them home ownership and financing opportunities.