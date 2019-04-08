Potential in ICT sector shows Nigeria’s readiness to digital economy

He said that the statistics and growth in internet usage are indications of Nigeria readiness toward digital economy

and the transition to ICT-driven system and processes.

The expert said that internet access has become an essential commodity in Nigeria and across the globe.

He added that “the increase to internet access by Nigerians shows the enormous opportunities in the ICT sector

and its potential to contribute immensely to the economy.“ Its impact on every sector of the economy is clearly visible and could not be denied.

“Internet has the potential to strengthen the quality of education in Nigeria, improve quality of lives and

contribute to poverty reduction.“ It also has the capacity to facilitate and drive employment and trade opportunities both within the region and across

the globe.”

Akinremi said that internet has been the engine of access to information and has empowered Nigerians to demand

for transparency, accountability and good governance.

According to him, ICT has brought about equal footing, financial inclusion and competition in the delivery of services

in the business environment.

He said that internet access and usage caused a greater shift in the way businesses were currently conducted.“The internet has enabled businesses to reach more customers, brand awareness and to generate profit.

“It has given access to data exploration and exploitation for business research to generate leads, tailored and customised adverts.

“And more importantly, it has given opportunity for wide business coverage and access to regional and international

markets,” he said.