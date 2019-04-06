Indian Govt Extends Scholarship For Nigerian Lady Who Broke 100-year University Record

After brilliant Nigerian lady, Emelife Stella Chinelo, emerged the best graduating student in the University Of Mysore, India in MSc Chemistry has seen the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), an autonomous organisation of the Government of India, extending her scholarship for her exceptionally strives.

The organization announced on its official page on Friday: “ICCR takes pride in having extended scholarship to Ms. Emelife Stella Chinelo from Nigeria who recd a record 20 Gold Medals & 5 cash awards at the 99th Convo of @MysoreVarsity for her outstanding performance in M. Sc. We wish her the best.”

Ms Emelifo,28, graduated from the Department of Chemistry and bagged 20 gold medals and five cash prizes, at the 99th Convocation of University of Mysore (UoM)

She received the Maximum Gold medals available in the institution. Nobody in the history of that university have ever won 20 gold medals.

The young student, which is an Anambra indigene hopes to pursue research in Cancer to find treatment for its cure as many people in her country were affected by this dreaded disease. She said that she also had plans to turn mounds of industrial waste into useful materials by pursuing research in this field.

She revealed to reporters that it was the result of hardwork and perseverance.

“I devoted most of my time towards studies. I was either in the classroom or library. The reason why I chose India, especially the UoM, for higher studies is because of its scope for academic excellence,” she said.

Also, she is so good at Chemistry that she also topped Usmanu Danfodiyo University in Nigeria, where she studied BSc (applied chemistry).

ICCR is involved in India’s external cultural relations, through cultural exchange with other countries and their peoples. It was founded on 9, April 1950.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)