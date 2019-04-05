New Seaports Underway To Ease Apapa Gridlock –NPA

Nigeria is building a new deep-seaport and considering two additional facilities to ease congestion at Apapa seaports, which currently handle about 80 per cent of all shipping traffic in the country.

A new facility is already under construction in the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos through a public-private partnership, while another may be built in the Badagry area of the city, near the border with Benin.

A third project, the Ibom seaport, is under consideration in the oil-rich Niger delta , Nigerian Ports Authority Managing Director, Hadiza Bala-Usman, disclosed in a recent interview with Bloomberg.

The government had in the past year, invested in developing the eastern ports of Warri, Calabar, Onne and Port Harcourt, whose river channels are too narrow to accommodate large vessels, forcing shipping companies to take their vessels to Lagos.

The NPA last year commenced the dredging of Warri port at the cost of $44.861m (N16.150bn).

Bala-Usman has also encouraged flat-bottomed vessels that do not require too much sea depth to berth at the eastern ports and the response has been encouraging as there was an increase in the number of such vessels calling at the Port Harcourt and Calabar ports since last year.

