How Wizkid Gave A Fan His Expensive Ring At An Event In Canada

Wizkid  showed a kind side by engaging one of his fans with his expensive diamond studded ring in the after-party to his concert in Edmonton, Canada.

The video just hit the internet few minutes ago and it has already started getting a lot of people to talk on the Starboy’s act. Some are saying Wizkid shouldn’t have given the ring to her due to the careless way the current generation of girls go about exaggerating the kindness shown to them by male celebrities.

#Wizkid “engages” a fan with his expensive ring at an event in #Canada

