Collation of the Rivers State governorship election resumed in Port Harcourt today, with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collating four more Local Governments.
Rivers Election Results: Governor Wike Leads With Over 600,000 Votes
As at yesterday, results in 15 Local Government had been collated.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Governor Nyesom Wike is comfortably leading with 763,603 votes while his closest rival, Mr. Awara Biokpomabo of the African Action Congress (AAC) polled 161,407 votes.
19 out of 23 LGAs announced. PDP’s Wike is eading with 602,196 votes.
See detailed results.
1. Port Harcourt LGA
AAC 11,866
PDP 40,197
2. Ikwere LGA
AAC 5,660
PDP 14,938
3. Andoni LGA
AAC 5,335
PDP 92,056
4. Oyigbo LGA
AAC 32, 026
PDP 8,652
5. Opopo Nkoro LG
AAC 3,888
PDP 6,314
6. Bonny LGA
AAC 3,046
PDP 10,551
7. Eleme LGA
AAC 2,748
PDP 9,560
8. Okrika LGA
AAC 3,803
PDP 25,572
9. Akuku/Toru
PDP 25,765
AAC 36,661
10. OMUMAH LGA
AAC 1,853
PDP 15,792
11. Ogba–Egbema–Ndoni (Onelga) LGA
ACC 8,423
PDP 31,277
12. Tai LGA
AAC 540
PDP 47,653
13. Etche LGA
AAC 7,437
PDP 11,842
14. Emohua LGA
AAC 2,856
PDP 71,522
15. Ahoada East LGA
AAC 3,713
PDP 14,589
Asari Toru LGA
AAC 18,945
PDP 32,172
Obio-Akpor LGA (Gov Wike’s LGA)
AAC 7,495
PDP 281,164
Degema LGA
AAC 5,071
PDP 12,133
Ogu-Bolo LGA
AAC 814
PDP 11,855
#TOTAL Votes from 119 LGs
AAC 161,407
PDP 763,603
Margin 602,196
