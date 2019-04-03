Collation of the Rivers State governorship election resumed in Port Harcourt today, with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collating four more Local Governments.

Rivers Election Results: Governor Wike Leads With Over 600,000 Votes

As at yesterday, results in 15 Local Government had been collated.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Governor Nyesom Wike is comfortably leading with 763,603 votes while his closest rival, Mr. Awara Biokpomabo of the African Action Congress (AAC) polled 161,407 votes.

19 out of 23 LGAs announced. PDP’s Wike is eading with 602,196 votes.

See detailed results.

1. Port Harcourt LGA

AAC 11,866

PDP 40,197

———————————————

2. Ikwere LGA

AAC 5,660

PDP 14,938

———————————————-

3. Andoni LGA

AAC 5,335

PDP 92,056

———————————————-

4. Oyigbo LGA

AAC 32, 026

PDP 8,652

————————————————

5. Opopo Nkoro LG

AAC 3,888

PDP 6,314

————————————————

6. Bonny LGA

AAC 3,046

PDP 10,551

————————————————-

7. Eleme LGA

AAC 2,748

PDP 9,560

————————————————

8. Okrika LGA

AAC 3,803

PDP 25,572

————————————————

9. Akuku/Toru

PDP 25,765

AAC 36,661

————————————————

10. OMUMAH LGA

AAC 1,853

PDP 15,792

————————————————

11. Ogba–Egbema–Ndoni (Onelga) LGA

ACC 8,423

PDP 31,277

————————————————

12. Tai LGA

AAC 540

PDP 47,653

————————————————

13. Etche LGA

AAC 7,437

PDP 11,842

————————————————

14. Emohua LGA

AAC 2,856

PDP 71,522

————————————————

15. Ahoada East LGA

AAC 3,713

PDP 14,589

————————————————

Asari Toru LGA

AAC 18,945

PDP 32,172

————————————————

Obio-Akpor LGA (Gov Wike’s LGA)

AAC 7,495

PDP 281,164

————————————————

Degema LGA

AAC 5,071

PDP 12,133

————————————————

Ogu-Bolo LGA

AAC 814

PDP 11,855

————————————————

#TOTAL Votes from 119 LGs

AAC 161,407

PDP 763,603

========================

Margin 602,196

=========================

