Illegal Oil Bunkering: Navy Hands Over Two Suspects, Vessel To EFCC

The Nigerian Navy on Monday, April 1, 2019 handed over two persons and a vessel, allegedly involved in illegal oil bunkering to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Office, for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The suspects, Aladetan Femi and Kingsley Amuzie were on board MT Arowolo when they were arrested on April 11, 2018 by men of the Nigerian Navy around Onne Anchorage, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Navy Commander M.A Rogo who handed over the suspects to the Commission disclosed that they were arrested on the suspicion that the vessel deliberately switched off her Automatic Identification System, AIS, at several times at the anchorage without any justifiable reason.

Mr. Olayinka Macaulay, an EFCC operative who received the suspects on behalf of the Commission promised that the Commission would not only carry out a thorough investigation into the matter, but would ensure that the suspects are brought to book, if found culpable.

