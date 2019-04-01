Support Engineer – Charging System at Ericsson Nigeria – Apply

Ericsson is a world-leading provider of telecommunications equipment & services to mobile & fixed network operators. Over 1,000 networks in more than 180 countries use Ericsson equipment, & more than 40 percent of the world’s mobile traffic passes through Ericsson networks. Using innovation to empower people, business & society, we are working towards the Networked Society, in which everything that can benefit from a connection will have one. At Ericsson, we apply our innovation to market-based solutions that empower people & society to help shape a more sustainable world.

Support Engineer – Charging System

Job Type Full Time

Full Time Qualification BA/BSc/HND

BA/BSc/HND Experience 6 – 9 years

6 – 9 years Location Lagos

Lagos Job Field ICT / Computer

Req ID: 276877

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Summary

We are now looking for a Support Engineer that will provide technical service and support to our customers. In this role, you will troubleshoot and resolve problems to stabilize and optimize customer networks. You will configure and integrate different nodes and solutions in new and live customer networks.

The Support Engineer typically interacts with customer technical staff, operation managers, service engineers and other groups within the Service Delivery organization. You may also interact with groups in sales, R&D, 3rd party suppliers and local authorities.

As there are no distinct borders between the areas, you will need to be flexible and master more than one area. You are expected to travel internationally and work in different cultural environments. The technical development is rapid and you are responsible for continuously keeping your competence and skills up to date.

Working as a support engineer will require a broad knowledge within telecom and Datacom, covering both hardware, software, and network knowledge. You will work, collaborate, and communicate in an international environment, both with colleagues internally as well as customers and suppliers to Ericsson. The role more than often requires you to take on big responsibility and it is important that you can work independently.

Job Responsibilities

Customer Issue handling

Handling of dedicated support

Software Update Management (SUM) handling

Remote Service Gateway (RSG) mentoring

Key Qualifications

Education: Min. Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (telecom, IT) or Equivalent

Min years of experience: 6-9 years

Domain experience: Ericsson Charging System, SDP, CCN, OCC, Experience on Virtualized Environment is a plus

Negotiation & argumentation skills

Planning & organizing skills

Delivering results & meeting customer expectations

Presentation & communication skill

Working with people

Applying expertise & technology

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Ericsson career website on jobs.ericsson.com to apply

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)