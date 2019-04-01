Support Engineer – Charging System at Ericsson Nigeria – Apply

Ericsson is a world-leading provider of telecommunications equipment & services to mobile & fixed network operators. Over 1,000 networks in more than 180 countries use Ericsson equipment, & more than 40 percent of the world’s mobile traffic passes through Ericsson networks. Using innovation to empower people, business & society, we are working towards the Networked Society, in which everything that can benefit from a connection will have one. At Ericsson, we apply our innovation to market-based solutions that empower people & society to help shape a more sustainable world.
Support Engineer – Charging System
- Job Type Full Time
- Qualification BA/BSc/HND
- Experience 6 – 9 years
- Location Lagos
- Job Field ICT / Computer
Req ID: 276877
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Summary
- We are now looking for a Support Engineer that will provide technical service and support to our customers. In this role, you will troubleshoot and resolve problems to stabilize and optimize customer networks. You will configure and integrate different nodes and solutions in new and live customer networks.
- The Support Engineer typically interacts with customer technical staff, operation managers, service engineers and other groups within the Service Delivery organization. You may also interact with groups in sales, R&D, 3rd party suppliers and local authorities.
- As there are no distinct borders between the areas, you will need to be flexible and master more than one area. You are expected to travel internationally and work in different cultural environments. The technical development is rapid and you are responsible for continuously keeping your competence and skills up to date.
- Working as a support engineer will require a broad knowledge within telecom and Datacom, covering both hardware, software, and network knowledge. You will work, collaborate, and communicate in an international environment, both with colleagues internally as well as customers and suppliers to Ericsson. The role more than often requires you to take on big responsibility and it is important that you can work independently.
Job Responsibilities
- Customer Issue handling
- Handling of dedicated support
- Software Update Management (SUM) handling
- Remote Service Gateway (RSG) mentoring
Key Qualifications
- Education: Min. Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (telecom, IT) or Equivalent
- Min years of experience: 6-9 years
- Domain experience: Ericsson Charging System, SDP, CCN, OCC, Experience on Virtualized Environment is a plus
- Negotiation & argumentation skills
- Planning & organizing skills
- Delivering results & meeting customer expectations
- Presentation & communication skill
- Working with people
- Applying expertise & technology
Interested and qualified? Go to Ericsson career website on jobs.ericsson.com to apply