Job Vacancies at African Development Bank Group (AfDB) – Apply Now

African Development Bank Group (AfDB) – Established in 1964, the African Development Bank is the premier pan-African development institution, promoting economic growth and social progress across the continent. There are 80 member states, including 54 in Africa (Regional Member Countries). The Bank’s development agenda is delivering the financial and technical support for transformative projects that will significantly reduce poverty through inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

Unified Communication Assistant – CHIS3

Reference: ADB/19/037

Location: Côte d’Ivoire

Position N°: 50066829

Grade: PL5

The Complex

The Vice-Presidency, Human Resources and Corporate Services ensures the delivery of efficient, people-centered, client-oriented, corporate services to ensure overall institutional effectiveness in all aspects of the Bank’s corporate services.

The complex leads efforts to ensure the competitiveness of the Bank as the employer of choice and is responsible for providing leadership in the formulation and implementation of Bank’s strategies on people, information technology, general services and institutional procurements, language services, business continuity and, health and safety strategies.

The Hiring Department/Division

The Corporate Information Technology Services Department’s mission at the Bank is to align the Information Technology (IT) delivery strategy along with the Bank’s business strategy to increase the organizational effectiveness through efficient use of the Information Systems.

Under the leadership of the African Development Bank’s Information Systems Director, the Information Technology Systems Department is mandated by the Bank to deliver best possible Information Technology (IT) services for Bank Staff, and help achieve the results that gets the Bank closer to accomplishing its poverty reduction goals in Africa.

The Position

As part of the CHIS.3, the Unified Communication Assistant will:

Provide better telephony and video conferencing solutions

Ensure telephony servers (Voice Gateways, Skype for business, SBC ) and equipment (GSM Gateway, Sim Server, Media Gateway) availability.

Ensure endpoints (Polycom Group Series, Trio, VVX,) availability.

Ensure the Voice and Video network and communications environment is operational and secure in accordance with the organisation’s service level requirements and IT’s security guidelines.

Develop documents related to operations, working procedures, testing configurations, and project planning and deployments (log files, RTA, QoS, Participants Feedback, latency, bandwidth).

Duties and responsibilities

Under the general supervision and guidance of the Division Manager CHIS.3, the Unified Communication Assistant will be required to perform the following duties and responsibilities:

Install, maintain and support unified communication infrastructure in HQ and Country Offices especially Skype for Business et Polycom Real Presence.

Design unified communication infrastructure that will fit the need of users and optimize application traffic flow.

Implement operational best practices for the deployment, maintenance and management of infrastructure and unified communications services (monitoring, maintenance, etc.).

Implement Virtual Meeting Room (VMR) and conference on Skype for Business and Polycom. Provide onsite and online support for users in HQ and Country Offices for videoconference and telepresence.

Connect and support videoconference and telepresence support for senior management.

Install equipment and maintain audio and video conference rooms.

Manage, supervise and control the telephony servers Skype for Business and Polycom endpoints at HQ and Country Offices.

Provide usage statistics, endpoints repair statistic, list of equipment and spares.

Escalate all unified communication complex issues and problems to level 3 support or external providers.

Communicate with staff about unified communication infrastructure and service request incidents, and notify them of impending changes or unavailability of services.

Ensure that all work performed is documented in accordance with the required standards, methods and procedures, and that all configuration management procedures are followed.

Record all incident resolutions appropriately in the knowledge base known.

Monitor performance trends in IT infrastructure and inform system engineers of any improvement or resolution of known and unknown errors for further problem analysis.

Participate with users in acceptance tests and support for published IT infrastructure (new or updated)

Provide coaching, advice to users on the best way to use IT infrastructure, and recommend new training plan for users.

Provide technical training and knowledge sharing with Service Desk and unified communications support staff.

Selection Criteria

Including desirable skills, knowledge and experience:

Hold at least a Master’s degree in Computer Science, Telecommunications or similar Engineering field.

Have a minimum of five (5) years relevant experience Unified Communications project implementation and operations.

Working experience on install, configuration and administration of VoIP servers.

Working experience on managing videoconference infrastructure

Excellent knowledge and experience of a range of unified communication technologies with particular emphasis on Skype for Business and Polycom Real Presence.

Working knowledge of VoIP platforms.

Working knowledge of Voice and Video standards: SIP, H323, H264, SBC, ISDN/ PSTN lines configuration and GSM-GW.

Working knowledge of Linux and Windows server operating systems

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to interact effectively with staff at all levels.

Courteous and patient character with customers.

Client centric.

Team work.

Effective communication (written and oral) in French or English, preferably with a good working knowledge of the other language

Competences in the use of standard software (word, excel, outlook, Power Point, MS Projects, etc…)

Health Care Administration Assistant (HCAA)

Reference: ADB/19/040

Location: Côte d’Ivoire

Position N°: 50000554

Grade: GS8



The Complex

The Vice-Presidency for Human Resources and Corporate Services Complex ensures the delivery of efficient, people-centered, client-oriented, corporate services to ensure overall institutional effectiveness in all aspects of the Bank’s corporate services.

The complex leads efforts to ensure the competitiveness of the Bank as the employer of choice and is responsible for providing leadership in the formulation and implementation of the Bank’s strategies on people, IT, general services & institutional procurements, language services, business continuity and health & safety strategies.

The Hiring Department/Division

The overall objective of the Medical and Occupational Health Services unit is to make the Bank an employer of choice by providing staff members with the most conducive and healthy working environment. Its mission is to drive the transformation of the Medical and Occupational Health Services offered by the Bank and enhancing health promotion, prevention strategies and comprehensive interventions in an effort to protect, preserve and promote the health and well-being of all Staff members – healthy lifestyles for all.

Specifically, the Unit seeks to ensure proper application of the Bank’s policies, instructions and procedures on matters of staff members’ health and well-being; formulate health and welfare policies which are consistent with the best practices in healthcare in the workplace; and ensure the administration and provision of quality medical care to the Bank’s staff and their dependents; facilitate a health working environment for staff through the observance of the best practices in health and well-being.

The Unit consists of four (4) focal areas:

The Medical Center (MC) Introduced in 1964 with the inception of the AfDB, the Medical Centre offers consultation and advice, referrals, pre-employment medicals, annual check-ups, community care and health education programs. Specifically, the Center manages primary health care and first interventions in medical emergencies and evacuations, and retort in front of epidemics. The Center manages the decentralization of health services at the regional level and fosters strategic partnerships with sister Institutions. The Center also provides integrated clinical services, including Therapeutic Education, Computerization of the patients’ medical record audits of the clinical services (performances), Evaluation and extension of the health networks Periodic Medical Balance sheets (assessments).

The Staff Medical Benefits Plan, introduced in 2003, is one of the Bank Group’s most valuable benefits, providing worldwide comprehensive medical coverage to eligible staff, elected officers, retirees and their eligible dependents. The Plan also helps staff and retirees to meet the financial impact of obtaining quality health coverage for themselves and their eligible dependents. Specifically, the Plan seeks to (i) provide access to quality and timely health services for the Bank staff members and their dependents; (ii) carry out integrated healthcare management programs such as health promotion and disease prevention; (iii) establish and consolidate the information flow between the Plan and its beneficiaries, to ensure there is full awareness of entitlements, procedures, caps, ceilings, complaints procedures, authorizations for special payment arrangements; (iv) develop major communication campaign strategy to promote ownership of the Plan and encourage members to exercise discipline in incurring medical expenses.

Occupational Health and Safety – This relates to the overall improvement of working conditions, and the well-being of employees in order to contribute positively to the Bank’s productivity. The primary purpose of the Bank’s OHS framework is to ensure that the Bank provides staff with the highest standards for a conducive, safe and healthy working environment. This includes the inspection and regular monitoring of the buildings and equipment (ergonomic chairs, keyboards, computer screens, noise and light hazards, etc. The safety and well-being of all staff in the workplace must be guaranteed/convenient while inculcating in staff members that it is their responsibility to maintain a safe working environment.

Welfare services – In line with the Bank’s new vision of changing the way we do business, the Unit is revamping the Welfare services and activities to listen, inform advise and work with staff members in order to (i) work closely with the Bank Recourse Mechanism Units, the Staff Council and other groups and the Board Members and Senior Management; (ii) provide solution and assist staff members through coaching and counseling services; (iii) manage the resolution of conflicts, working through and with others to affect mutually acceptable solutions, by using highly developed interpersonal skills; (iv) promote work-life balance to maintain a healthy body and mind such as sports, social program and activities within and outside the Bank; (v) promote the family-friendly policies that include remote working and flexible working hours, maternity and paternity leaves, sick leave management, etc.

The Position

This position is crucial now that the Bank has doubled its clientele in the past four (4) years thus; the staffing capacity of the Medical Centre (MC) needs to be improved in order to cope with this increased demand of its services. A March 2015 consultative MC assessment advised that the increasing size of the Bank and the resulting responsibilities for the MC, warranted a new role of a Health Care Administrator (HCA) to assist with the management of operations at the MC.

The successful candidate would work under the direction of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in order to strengthen the MC health administration and logistical management. This would free the CMO from increasing administrative tasks, which allow the CMO to focus on strategic leadership, programming and clinical work.

Duties and responsibilities

Under the supervision of the Chief Medical Officer, the incumbent will perform the following duties:

Assist the CMO in the general and health administration of the MC;

Act as the direct supervisor of all non-medical staff reporting to the CMO;

Supervise the work of administrative and support staff of the various sections under his/her control and ensure timely submission of required outputs (receptionist; filing/archiving, medical secretary, hygienists, ambulance drivers, etc.);

Supervise the annual procurement of all medical and non-medical supplies/drugs. Ensure timely budgeting, timely delivery, inventory management, timely disposal (before expiry, either through exchanges with providers or donation according to the Bank rules) in order to avoid wastage of resources, procurement, and payment of suppliers & consultants;

Ensure proper functioning of the medical database, and support the data analyst to compile daily, monthly and annual statistics, analysis and dissemination;

Thoroughly check notes, drafts, memoranda, proposals, etc. and ensure that they are procedurally and factually correct;

Assist the CMO in preparing budget proposals, monitoring execution and follow up in SAP for reporting purposes;

Ensure that infrastructure and equipment maintenance needs are reported to CHGS or any other relevant Bank departments;

Ensure that medical supplies, stationeries and other printed items are made available to all users;

Assist the CMO in all matters related to the recruitment of staff and the order of medical equipment for the MC;

Implement the recommendations of the Audit Report.

By delegation of the CMO, he/she would represent the MC on the Bank fora and meetings;

Carry out other duties and responsibilities as assigned by the CMO, from time to time.

Selection Criteria

Including desirable skills, knowledge and experience:

A university degree in Medical or Health related discipline with management, social sciences, business administration, public health and/or services; hospital or health management and/or administration.

Post graduate studies in health/ medical care administration, public health or health economics;

A minimum of six (6) years or more in management and/or administration of health care.

Confidentiality, courtesy and high degree of discretion and sound judgement are essential.

Ability to work harmoniously with members of team, adapt to diverse cultural and professional backgrounds and maintain highest standards of personal conduct. Experience in a multinational institution.

Strive for excellence and seeks to remain competent and current with relevant literature.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and/or French with a working knowledge of the other language.

Competence in the use of standard Microsoft software (e.g. Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint).

Preferably competent in the use of SAP software solutions or similar.

Senior Business Data Analyst – RDGS4

Reference: ADB/19/042

Location: South Africa

Position N°: 50067877

Grade: PL5



The Complex

The Bank has Five Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery Hubs, each run by a Director General: Southern Africa, North Africa, West Africa; East Africa, and Central Africa.

The Southern Africa Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery Hub (RDGS) is responsible for the following thirteen countries in the Region: Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Sao Tome and Principe, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The Hiring Department

The key purpose of the Hubs is to drive and ensure the operational efficiency, effectiveness and overall health of the Bank’s portfolio across their regions to achieve significant developmental impacts. The Hubs oversee the full implementation and integration of all aspects of the Bank’s work in their respective regions.

The position of Senior Business Data Analyst sits in the Front Office of the RDGS Director General.

The Position

The objective of the job is to support RDGS in managing data related to the Bank’s operations (pipeline, lending programme, approved, ongoing, completed) in the region. Its purpose is to ensure quality, accuracy and completeness of data and generate analytical reports that will support decision making by all concerned RDGS internal stakeholders. The job serves the Front Office of RDGS as well the divisions in RDGS including RDCS.

Duties and responsibilities

Under the overall supervision of the Director General, the Senior Business Data Analyst will work closely with RDGS Management, Regional Programme Officers, Country Programme Officers, and Task Managers.

Collect, process, provide, and maintain accurate data on the Bank’s operations (new, ongoing, and completed) and prepare analytical reports and PowerPoint presentations to be used by Management, Regional Programme Officers, Country Programme Officers and Task Managers in the Region. Specific attention will be put on the following aspects: Potential business as identified from various sources Projects in the pipeline Processing of Lending Programme Status and supervision of on-going projects Summary rankings of projects Project quarterly reports Project audit reports Project completion reports Status of achievement of RDGS KPIs Budget implementation

Prepare bi-weekly, monthly, quarterly, annual and ad hoc reports on the management and performance of the Region’s portfolio, inclusive but not limited to loan/grant signature and effectiveness, disbursement trends, loan cancellations, supervision rating, status of project audits and project completion report.

Report on the accuracy and completeness of corporate systems data (e.g. SAP, BPPS, etc.) regarding the Region’s lending programme and portfolio.

Contribute to the preparation and monitoring of the region’s Annual Work Programme and its regular updates using established schedules or as may be directed.

Carry out collection and analysis of supervision data, disbursement ledgers, flashlight report, and procurement data with particular focus on the performance of ongoing projects, giving special attention to projects at risk.

Develop, maintain, and update office-based data and report platforms that interface with existing corporate systems e.g. SAP, BPPS, BRAG, Baobab, etc. to seamless update of data on pipeline, lending programme processing, supervision reports, audit reports, cancellable loans and grants, due project completion reports, etc.contain a comprehensive set of user-friendly data collection and management methods that facilitates updating a) country portfolio assessment summaries; b) CSP pillars by country; and c) ESW summaries by country.

Assist with the preparation of country portfolio performance reviews (CPPR) and country portfolio improvement plans (CPIP) implementation follow-up.

Assist in the proper formatting, desktop publication and multimedia presentation of documents for Board presentation (including the preparation of charts, graphs, etc.) or any other documents as may be deemed necessary.

Assist with compilation and prioritization of information required to facilitate substantiated decisions or to serve as input to various documents.

Selection Criteria

Including desirable skills, knowledge and experience:

At least a Master’s Degree or its equivalent in Information Technology, Management Information Systems, Computer Science, Business Management, or related discipline

Structured Query Language (SQL) Certification

A minimum of five years (5) of relevant professional experience in compiling management information, data analysis and formulation of data models

Demonstrated experience in Data Management in development or similar organizations

Relevant experience with African Development Bank operations or sister multilateral development finance institutions

Solid experience in creativity data visualization

Experience working in a multi-cultural, multi-disciplinary and professional environment.

Project Management

Comprehensive understanding of project structures, including project planning, communication management, procedures and critical success factors

Acute knowledge and understanding of the elements essential for the effective delivery and measurement of development impacts, using data management and processing skills

Ability to identify and create meaningful linkages across sectors to drive data management at country and regional levels

Knowledge of the Bank’s (or other similar organization’s) systems and capabilities and ability to analyze business operations for further understanding of possible strengths and weaknesses which help to facilitate informed decision-making

High level of expertise in data management and visualization

Deep knowledge of project cycle management

Ability to make effective, timely and well-determined interventions for results delivery

Ability to work under pressure in a multicultural and distributed organization

Aand visiualization eativité data visualization bility to display quantitative information through charts, graphs, tables, and bespoke visualizations

Ability to communicate effectively (written and oral) in English or French, preferably with a working knowledge of the other language

Proficiency in MS Office platforms, specially Excel and PowerPoint (up to mastery level)and knowledge of SAP. Technical knowhow of Design software: Adobe Creative Cloud/Canva

Youth & Employment Officer

Reference: ADB/19/044

Location: Tunisia

Position N°: 50000978

Grade: PL4

The Complex

The Vice-Presidency for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery is responsible for operational relevancy, efficiency and effectiveness of the Bank Group’s operational programs, and activities.

The Vice-Presidency Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery will ensure that the Bank operates successfully across its Regional Member Countries and will oversee the full implementation of all aspects of the Bank’s Regional Directorates.

The Hiring Department/Division

Within the Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery Complex, the Bank has five (5) Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery Directorates, one in each region of Africa: North, South, East, West, and Central. Each Regional Directorate is headed by a Director General and is staffed with the relevant sectoral functions and administrative capabilities for rapid delivery of services to client countries. The Regional Directorates provide overall strategic direction to country offices within the regions and are responsible for the Bank’s operations, business development, project management and overall effective delivery of the Bank’s High 5s :‘Light Up and Power Africa’, ‘Feed Africa,’ ‘Industrialize Africa,’ ‘Integrate Africa,’ and ‘Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa.’

The mission of the Agriculture, Human and Social Development Division is to contribute to the Bank’s efforts to reduce poverty and promote sustainable development in Regional Member Countries. It does so by (1) contributing to development of country and regional strategies and building sector knowledge and (2) focusing on project/programme origination and delivery for approval of operations defined under the High 5 priorities.

The Human Capital, Youth and Skills Development Department, within the Agriculture, Human and Social Development Complex will spearhead the achievement of the High 5s on “Improving the Quality of Life of People in Africa” and contribute to the other High 5s. The Department has two divisions (i) Education, Human Capital and Skills Development Division which focuses on scaling-up of the Bank’s support to education, human capital and employment/livelihoods; and (ii) Public Health, Security and Nutrition Division focusing on strengthening health systems and nutrition for human wellbeing. It also hosts various pertinent initiatives.

The African Development Bank adopted in May 2016, the “Jobs for Youth in Africa” (JfYA) Strategy for the period of 2016 – 2025. This Strategy responds to the priorities in the Bank’s Ten Year Strategy and the New Corporate Priorities (High-Five). Creating productive jobs for the youth would improve their living conditions and enhance their engagement in Africa’s growth and economic transformation. The Jobs for Youth in Africa Strategy was launched during the Bank’s annual meeting in Lusaka in May, 2016 to commence its operationalization.

The position

The overall objective of the job is to provide technical expertise that would support and ensure the realization of the Banks job creation and youth employability strategies – including the “Jobs for Youth in Africa” – which are aimed at providing jobs for youths as a way of stemming migration.

Duties and responsibilities

Under the supervision of the Regional Sector Manager, Agriculture, Human and Social Development Division of Regional Business Delivery Office (North Africa), the incumbent shall:

Design and manage projects which have high impact on jobs and youth employability and may have key underlying strategies to reduce the impact of migration;

Support other departments to hold high-level policy dialogues on jobs, youth and employability;

Deliver knowledge products on jobs and youth employment;

Support governments in reforms and dialogues on addressing jobs and youth unemployment and migration issues;

Contribute to Country Strategic Papers and Regional Integration Strategic Papers to implement the strategic vision of jobs for youth in Africa strategy;

Contribute to partnership building for targeted activities in the Bank.

Carry out analyses of labor issues, unemployment, underemployment and youth employment and job issues, produce policy papers and propose operations to address these challenges.

Support the Region to identify priority areas and potential operations with high job impact. Conduct field missions to identify, prepare, evaluate and/or oversee the implementation and monitoring of Bank-financed projects, programmes and sector studies, follow procurement, disbursement and reporting procedures to ensure that they comply with the Bank’s Rules and Procedures; or to bring partners to carry out these missions;

Provide assistance to borrowers in understanding and implementing the Bank Group’s policies and procedures as well as issues relating to projects and programs as well as resource use;

Help interface project design with private sector, and provide input to the assessment phase of major projects in other sectors.

Contribute to the Bank’s assessment of social and macroeconomic developments, monitoring of structural reforms and policy dialogue that impact national and regional job creation for youth and women, and also seek to address migration and employment issues.

Facilitate policy dialogue; and interact with country authorities, the private sector, local think-tanks, academia, clients and other international financial institutions.

Provide inputs on employment policy, job creation and entrepreneurship development to country strategies and other related country strategy instruments.

Provide inputs on the “Jobs for Youth in Africa” dialogue at the country and regional levels for (i) the achievement of country policy dialogue objectives; and (ii) contributing to country diagnostic study; and to improvements in country and regional result measurements on Jobs for Youth.

Selection Criteria

Including desirable skills, knowledge and experience:

Hold at least a Master’s degree or its equivalent in Labour Economics, Economic Development, Business Administration, Finance, Social Sciences, or related field

Have a minimum of six (6) years professional experience with relevant experience in jobs for youth, social protection, safety nets, financing for jobs, acquired at least partly in Africa, preferably in an international organization, government agency, think-tank or other policy environment

Strong knowledge of job creation and entrepreneurship issues

Ability to manage multiple, simultaneous and shifting demands/priorities under tight deadlines and coordinate the work of others

Having private sector experience will be an added advantage

Result-oriented, accountable, proactive, self-motivated and able to work both with autonomy and with a team in diverse national and cultural contexts.

Flexibility and the ability to work across sector departments

Client orientation to understand, and when appropriate, anticipate client needs, to ensure the clients receive the best possible service from the Bank.

Ability to develop strong working relationships with colleagues and contribute to the creation of a positive team environment.

Experience with policy and policy-relevant research on jobs for youth, entrepreneurship, social protection, safety nets, small & medium scale enterprise.

Proven experience in managing projects and demonstrated experience in managing complex projects with evidence on clear outcomes.

Demonstrated experience in dealing with gender and civil society priorities in job creation agenda.

Demonstrated leadership effectiveness and ability to achieve defined objectives in international multicultural contexts

Ability to communicate and write effectively in French or English, with a good working knowledge of the other language.

Competence in the use of standard Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint); knowledge of SAP is desirable

Note: This position does not attract international terms and conditions (the post holder will be considered as a local staff and will not have international terms and conditions of employment

