Call Center Agents at U-Connect Human Resources Limited – Apply

   April 1, 2019

Our client a leading financial institution in Nigeria and the West African Sub Region requires the services of suitably qualified Call Center Agents in Lagos and Ghana.

Call Center Agents

  • Job TypeFull Time
  • QualificationBA/BSc/HND
  • Experience1 year
  • LocationLagos
  • Job FieldCustomer Care

To qualify for the Ghana role, the candidate must be resident in Ghana.

Qualifications/Requirements

Maximum Age Limit: 28

Experience: At least 1 year Call Center Experience is compulsory

Minimum Qualification: BSC 2:2/ HND Lower

  • Excellent Communication skills
  • Proficiency in more than one language
  • Good appearance and presentation

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to U-Connect Human Resources Ltd career website on docs.google.com to apply

