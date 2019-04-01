Call Center Agents at U-Connect Human Resources Limited – Apply

Our client a leading financial institution in Nigeria and the West African Sub Region requires the services of suitably qualified Call Center Agents in Lagos and Ghana.

Call Center Agents

Job Type Full Time

Full Time Qualification BA/BSc/HND

BA/BSc/HND Experience 1 year

1 year Location Lagos

Lagos Job Field Customer Care

To qualify for the Ghana role, the candidate must be resident in Ghana.

Qualifications/Requirements

Maximum Age Limit: 28

Experience: At least 1 year Call Center Experience is compulsory

Minimum Qualification: BSC 2:2/ HND Lower

Excellent Communication skills

Proficiency in more than one language

Good appearance and presentation

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to U-Connect Human Resources Ltd career website on docs.google.com to apply

