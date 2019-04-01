Call Center Agents at U-Connect Human Resources Limited – Apply

Our client a leading financial institution in Nigeria and the West African Sub Region requires the services of suitably qualified Call Center Agents in Lagos and Ghana.
Call Center Agents
- Job TypeFull Time
- QualificationBA/BSc/HND
- Experience1 year
- LocationLagos
- Job FieldCustomer Care
To qualify for the Ghana role, the candidate must be resident in Ghana.
Qualifications/Requirements
Maximum Age Limit: 28
Experience: At least 1 year Call Center Experience is compulsory
Minimum Qualification: BSC 2:2/ HND Lower
- Excellent Communication skills
- Proficiency in more than one language
- Good appearance and presentation
Interested and qualified? Go to U-Connect Human Resources Ltd career website on docs.google.com to apply
