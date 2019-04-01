Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Daughter, Princess Dance To Celebrate Mother’s Day

Star actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde aka Omosexy and her lookalike 1st daughter, Princess Ekeinde, dance to celebrate 2019 mother’s day.

Omotola is 41 while her daughter, Princess recently celebrated her 22nd birthday.

Princess recently graduated from the Eastern Mediterranean University, Cyprus.

Princess bagged a degree in Tourism and Hospitality management.

She returned to Nigeria after her studies abroad and also got a new car from her father as her 22nd birthday gift.

