Stephanie The Lady Corper Who Filmed Success Gets N2M Cash By Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of Mercyland [VIDEO]

Stephanie, The Lady Who Filmed Success Gets N2M Cash From Prophet Jeremiah.

2 million naira cash!!! Stephanie the Lady Corper who filmed little Success sent home from School cos of fees has just been given N2million cash by Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of Mercyland Church in Warri.

Watch video

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)