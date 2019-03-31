Copyright: I Will Deal With Lil Kesh – Eleyele

Gospel singer, Busola Oke, aka Eleyele, has revealed that she will deal with Lil Kesh over copyright infringement on her intellectual property.

Oke in her claims alleges that the rapper took a part of her song in and used it in his new song, Undertaker, which was released on February 29.

In a chat with The Punch, Eleyele fumed that she would make a scapegoat of Lil Kesh.

She said,

“His manager called me and told me they wanted to use my song and I told them I didn’t understand. I told them that they should discuss whatever they wanted with my lawyer. Later, my lawyer told me that they had called him and that he told them not to use the song.A week later, Lil Kesh’s song was released.

I think they had already used the song before they called us. We have been trying to reach him since then. My lawyer wrote to them stating that we were ready to go to court, but we couldn’t find his office address; so, we had to post the letter on social media.

Maybe he thinks I’m an illiterate that cannot do anything.”

Decrying the lack of respect artistes have for intellectual property, Eleyele said,

“I feel very bad about it because it is getting too common. I think that’s what is in vogue now. But I’m going to end it. I will use Lil Kesh as a scapegoat; I will accept nothing but justice. He will meet me in court.

