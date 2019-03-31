The much anticipated Access Bank Nigeria logo post-merger with Diamond has been officially launched and unveiled.

Access Bank Nigeria plc Unveils New Logo

In conclusion of its merger with Diamond Bank, Access Bank Plc has unveiled its new logo, signalling the commencement of a new enlarged banking entity.

At an elaborate ceremony at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, dignitaries gathered to witness the birth of the new banking entity.

The GMD of the new entity, Herbert Wigwe, thanked all present, especially Pascal Dozie, founder of the now rested Diamond Bank. In a remark, a former governor of CBN, Lamido Sanusi Lamido, praised the merger, saying it’s a good omen for the country.

