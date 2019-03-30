Top Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade’s First Daughter Just Got Her First Car As Her 22nd Birthday



Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde MFR is a Nigerian actress, singer, philanthropist and former model.

The Nollywood actress took to social media to celebrate her first child and daughter Princess who turned a year older today.

She prayed that her kind of good heart would never be taken for granted.

In yet another Instagram post, the star actress revealed her daughter got a BMW car from dad to mark her 22nd birthday.

The proud mother wrote;

Congratulations!����

And princess gets her first Car from Daddy! He said ” princess I know this is your bashtoy pls keep monies aside for panelbeating”. Lol… congrats @tolar_ek ���#Princessday #princessseason #Happybirthdayprincess

