 Posted in Entertainment

Actress Omotola Jalade’s First Daughter Just Got Her First Car As Her 22nd Birthday

   March 30, 2019  Leave a comment

Top Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade’s First Daughter Just Got Her First Car As Her 22nd Birthday

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde MFR is a Nigerian actress, singer, philanthropist and former model.
The Nollywood actress took to social media to celebrate her first child and daughter Princess who turned a year older today.

She prayed that her kind of good heart would never be taken for granted.

In yet another Instagram post, the star actress revealed her daughter got a BMW car from dad to mark her 22nd birthday.
The proud mother wrote;

Congratulations!����
And princess gets her first Car from Daddy! He said ” princess I know this is your bashtoy pls keep monies aside for panelbeating”. Lol… congrats @tolar_ek ���#Princessday #princessseason #Happybirthdayprincess

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)
READ  Reality TV Star Beverly Osu Replies Critics Of Her Recent Photos CircuIating Online

Author: 244OgeKweFoli153

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *