*70M PLATFORM SUPPLY VESSEL for SALE*

*MV EUNICE 111*

▪IMO: 9541239

▪MMSI: 657415000

▪Call Sign: 5NGX7

▪Flag: Nigeria [NG]

▪AIS Vessel Type: Other

▪Gross Tonnage:2428

▪Deadweight: 2865 t

▪Length Overall x ▪Breadth Extreme: 70m × 16.6m

▪Year Built: 2009

▪Status: Laid up

▪Price: $4.5M

▪Location: Port Harcourt. Interested buyers can contact me on Tel: 08037191728

(Visited 7 times, 1 visits today)