Six Ways Your Startup Will Profit From Online Banking

Today, most banks offer online banking, and you can pay your bills, transfer money, and access a record of your checking account transactions, all from your web browser. Banking from the comfort of your sofa makes everything you do with your finances a bit easier. You can access your banking information anywhere that you have access to the Internet, on your computer or mobile device. Interestingly, banks are not the only players leverage on the internet for banking transactions. Fintech companies have come on board to expand the payment options of customers.

Quick payment confirmation

It is simple and fast to validate any payment from your purchaser once you have an online connection to your business account in front of your PC monitor. You don’t need to visit your bank just to update your latest transaction because you can see it immediately online.

Send or transfer money

One benefit of this type of banking is moving business funds to other accounts or to other banks in the convenience of your house or office. You may transfer your funds from one of your accounts to other accounts for the similar bank. Moreover, you can also send funds to your seller by money transfer and there’s no need to come on to the bank just to send money since you may do it anyplace with online business banking.

Pay utility bills

Paying bills online is another benefit of online banking for your business. This has even been made seamless with the Jumia’s all-in-one app, Jumia One. With Jumia One, you can buy airtime, data, pay for tv subscription, electricity and much more. The exciting thing here is that you will be paying with Jumia Pay which is Jumia’s payment gateway and receive cash back.

Readily available statement of account

You don’t need to wait for your bank’s statement of account to come in the mail. You can have it in a flash with internet banking. No delay, no visit to the bank. Equally, you can revise your personal data as well as your company information. So via online banking, you can easily revise your business profile simply by entering into your account online.

Secure online transaction

In online banking, safety is very important because it involves money and confidential data. You need to protect your account from business identity theft. With this in mind, online banks have security features like login ID and password, card security number, secured encryption site, anti-virus protection as well as firewalls.

