*MULTI-PURPOSE VESSEL FOR SALE*

*MV IBOM *

▪IMO: 9263887

▪MMSI: 657011006

▪Call Sign: 5NBCH

▪Flag: Nigeria [NG]

▪AIS Vessel Type: Unspecified

▪Gross Tonnage: 1560

▪Deadweight: 1500 t

▪Length Overall x ▪Breadth Extreme: 60.96m × 17.07m

▪Year Built: 2002

▪Status: Laid up

▪Location of Vessel: Lagos

▪Price: $2.1M. Interested buyers can call me on Tel/whatsapp: 08037191728

