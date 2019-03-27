First Bank Of Nigeria Limited Vacancies ( 8 Positions ) – Apply

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is Nigeria’s largest financial services institution by total assets and gross earnings.

With more than 10 million customer accounts, FirstBank has over 750 branches providing a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services. The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank DRC, FBNBank Ghana, FBNBank Gambia, FBNBank Guinea, FBNBank Sierra-Leone and FBNBank Senegal, as well as its Representative Offices in Johannesburg, Beijing and Abu Dhabi.

Job Opportunities at First Bank of Nigeria Limited ( 8 Positions ) -Apply

………………………………………………….

Product Manager, Mobile Wallet (FMCGS, TELCOS & GOVTS.)

Product Manager, Mobile Wallet (Individual Segment)

Agent Network Project Manager

Agent Channel Customer/Network Insights Officer

Head, Mobile Wallet

Agent Network POS Backend and Inventory Management Officer

Agent Channel Product Development Officer

Agent Network Awareness & Marketing Officer

Agent Network Developer

HOW TO APPLY

Method of Application

Use the link(s) below to apply on company website.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)