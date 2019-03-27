Fidelity Bank Plc Graduate Digital Trainee Recruitment 2019 -Apply

Fidelity Bank Plc began operations in 1988 as Fidelity Union Merchant Bank Limited. By 1990, it had distinguished itself as the fastest growing merchant bank in the country.

However, to leverage the emerging opportunities in the commercial and consumer end of financial services in Nigeria, in 1999, it converted to commercial banking and changed its name to Fidelity Bank Plc. It became a universal bank in February 2001, with a license to offer the entire spectrum of commercial, consumer, corporate and investment banking services.

Digital Trainee

Job Type Full Time

Full Time Qualification BA/BSc/HND

BA/BSc/HND Location Nigeria

Nigeria Job Field Graduate Jobs ICT / Computer

Job ID: #000008

Location: Nigeria

Specialization: Information Technology

Job Description

We are looking for young innovative minds to support and drive the bank’s digital revolution.

Requirements

Interested candidates must;

Not be more than 26 years old by December 2019

Have a first degree (First or Second class division)

Have completed the NYSC programme.

Required Skills:

C#, Asp.net, Angular JS, Mobile Development, CSS, HTML5, Json, JQuery/AJAX, Coldfusion

Network & System Administration, Oracle DB/MSSql, Linux/Unix OS/AIX, Windows OS, data center management

Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Data Analytics, Chat Bots, Open Banking, Conversational Banking, Cloud technology

Excellent written & oral communication

Ability to exercise independent judgment and assume responsibility

Excellent Organization and time management skills

Team player, creative, analytical, attention to details, problem solving,

Basic knowledge of information security standards and processes

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Fidelity Bank career website on careers.fidelitybank.ng to apply

