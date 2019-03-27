Fidelity Bank Plc Graduate Digital Trainee Recruitment 2019 -Apply

Fidelity Bank Plc began operations in 1988 as Fidelity Union Merchant Bank Limited. By 1990, it had distinguished itself as the fastest growing merchant bank in the country.
However, to leverage the emerging opportunities in the commercial and consumer end of financial services in Nigeria, in 1999, it converted to commercial banking and changed its name to Fidelity Bank Plc. It became a universal bank in February 2001, with a license to offer the entire spectrum of commercial, consumer, corporate and investment banking services.
Digital Trainee
- Job TypeFull Time
- QualificationBA/BSc/HND
- LocationNigeria
- Job FieldGraduate Jobs ICT / Computer
Specialization: Information Technology
Job Description
- We are looking for young innovative minds to support and drive the bank’s digital revolution.
Requirements
Interested candidates must;
- Not be more than 26 years old by December 2019
- Have a first degree (First or Second class division)
- Have completed the NYSC programme.
Required Skills:
- C#, Asp.net, Angular JS, Mobile Development, CSS, HTML5, Json, JQuery/AJAX, Coldfusion
- Network & System Administration, Oracle DB/MSSql, Linux/Unix OS/AIX, Windows OS, data center management
- Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Data Analytics, Chat Bots, Open Banking, Conversational Banking, Cloud technology
- Excellent written & oral communication
- Ability to exercise independent judgment and assume responsibility
- Excellent Organization and time management skills
- Team player, creative, analytical, attention to details, problem solving,
- Basic knowledge of information security standards and processes
