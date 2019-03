*AVAILABLE FOR SALE*

*MT IGBERE*

▪IMO number:9206906

▪Vessel Name IGBERE

▪Ship type:Oil Products Tanker

▪Flag :Nigeria

▪Gross Tonnage 1117

▪Summer Deadweight (t) 1165

▪Length Overall (m) 57

▪Beam (m) 15

▪Draught (m)

▪Year of Built 1999

Vessel Location: Port Harcourt

▪Price: $300,000. Interested buyers should call me on tel/whatsapp: 08037191728

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)