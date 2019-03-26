Ecobank Nigeria Takes EcobankPay Zone to Mushin Market

In its avowed commitment to deepen financial inclusion, Ecobank Nigeria, has launched an Ecobankpay zone at the Amu market, Mushin Lagos.

Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Mr Patrick Akinwuntan, who launched the digital payment zone, explained that the EcobankPay zones in various market clusters across the country is to facilitate easy, secure and convenient transactions in the market place, adding that it will boost business activities in the country.

Mr Akinwuntan said customers and non-customers of the bank who patronize the market will now have quick access to the bank’s digital payment offerings, stressing that it would remove the trauma associated with delays in paying for goods in the market.

According to him, EcobankPay’s unique offering is that anyone from any bank in Nigeria can pay with MasterPass, mVISA and mCASH with any phone by scanning QR code or using USSD.

“If the person that wishes to buy goods is coming from a bank that has MVisa and wishes to pay, the same QR Code would accept MVisa payment and vice versa. That creates interoperability and convenience for the merchants. The QR Code is much cheaper than having a point of sale (PoS),” he said.

“Traders can now enjoy more possibilities to grow their business as they can also sell to customers with EcobankPay in 32 countries in Africa. EcobankPay is free to set up as the shop owner only needs his/her QR code and phone for notifications to start receiving quick and easy payments.

“EcobankPay, a special merchant QR Code product of the Pan African Bank, enables customers make seamless payment for goods and services across the three major payment platforms without the use of plastic cards,” the bank chief added.

For the merchants the beauty of the EcobankPay is in the cost of setting up, as the shop owner simply prints the QR Code on a paper and can stick it anywhere and do not run any risks.

It would be recalled that EcobankPay Zone was first launched in Alaba International market in February this year.

