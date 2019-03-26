Airtel Nigeria Introduces New Number Range 0901

One of the leading telecommunications services providers, Airtel Nigeria, has announced the introduction of a new number range, 0901, in line with its vision to empower more people as well as create opportunities for more Nigerians to succeed.

In a statement issued in Lagos, the network service provider said the new 0901 number range, which brings its burgeoning numbering series scheme to eight, will offer more Nigerians an opportunity to experience seamless telephony/mobile Internet service on an innovative and affordable network with expansive 4G coverage.

Chief Commercial Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Mr Dinesh Balsingh, noted that Airtel was positioned as the network of first choice for voice calls and mobile Internet, adding that the introduction of a new number series was an affirmation that it enjoys the confidence and support of many telecoms consumers across the country.

“Airtel is pleased to expand its number range to accommodate more telecoms consumers who desire exceptional telephony and mobile Internet experience as well as affordability and new innovation.

“With the new 0901 number range, we are inviting more telecoms consumers to come experience the best and widest 4G and digital experience,” he said.

Aside the 0901 number range, Airtel currently has the following numbering series: 0802, 0808, 0708, 0812, 0701, 0902, and 0907.

