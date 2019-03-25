Please Beware of information you divulge on social media – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has urged Nigerians to be cautious of information they divulged to people on the social media and other ICT platforms.

Mr Jide Azeez, of the Consumer Advocacy Group of the NCC, gave the advised during the agency’s 104thconsumer outreach programme held in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday.

Azeez spoke on the topic-Mitigating Effects of Cyber-crime: Role of Telecom Users.

According to him, there is need for consumers to avoid frivolous discussion with unknown individuals on social media platforms.

“It is the best way not to fall into hands of fraudsters,” he said.

The regulatory agency noted that the menace of cyber theft has wreaked havoc on many Nigerians, making them lose valuable property and money to fraudsters.

“The fraudsters used information and communication telecommunication infrastructure to defraud innocent citizens.

“They also attack consumers on social media, website where consumers carry out financial transactions by using credit/debit cards. Our mobile devices and computers are the targets of yahoo boys.

“Users must be aware that this fraud and attacks can emanate from any part of the world as long as the devices are connected to the global super highway known as internet.

“We must always take precautions on our SIM cards, by not using preregistered cards.Follow guidelines on SIM replacement and where you lose your phone, or sim quickly contact your bank to stop transactions on the account,” he said.

He said many Nigerians have lost their lives as a result of trauma caused by ICT fraudsters, saying consumers must protect their personal data from being stolen.

The Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Mrs Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, said the programme was packaged by NCC to inform and educate telecommunication users on how best to protect their lives.

Represented by the Deputy Director in the Department, Mr Ismail Adedigba, Onwuegbuchulam said the NCC would continue to take actions that would protect the rights and lives of consumers.

“It is our belief that without consumers becoming aware of cyber-crime trends and making efforts to ensure safe use of connected devices, cyber criminals will continue to make ICT space unsafe.

“We are concerned about curtailing activities of dishonest people, who are bent on using ICT for illegal businesses and this awareness campaign is part of that strides to make consumers enjoy the fruits of their labour,” she said.

The programme was attended by traditional rulers, students, youth groups, faith-based oganisations, artisans, market men and women as well as civil servants.

