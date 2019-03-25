Amidst security concerns, Huawei deals on in Nigeria

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) company, Huawei says it is poised to boost the ICT market in Nigeria.

Tank Li, the Chief Executive Officer, Huawei Enterprise Nigeria said on Thursday in a statement, in Lagos, that the company would achieve this through intensified partners’ relationship.

Li said that the world had reached an age of rapid advancements in ICT innovation solutions, where technologies such as 5th Generation (5G) network, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing were becoming the new reality.

He said that Nigeria being the largest ICT market in Africa would benefit from partnering with Huawei.

According to him, in order to deepen its channel partners’ relationship and boost Nigeria’s ICT market, the company organised the ”Huawei Nigeria Eco-Connect 2019”.

”As a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure, Huawei is committed to helping enterprise organisations expand the boundaries of their businesses.

”Huawei is committed to help them find routes to new growth, to explore innovative technological solutions and build new business opportunities,” he said.

Li said that Huawei would deepen its investment in Nigeria, to ensure the continuous growth of ICT in the country.

He said that the company’s channel partners in Nigeria had increased, which showed the great confidence that Huawei puts in the country.

”Nigeria is still the biggest economic entity in the African continent, and Huawei aims to enhancing its relationship with its partners to further develop the Nigerian market.

”In our enterprise business, our core value is really to build an ecosystem with our partners together.

”In 2019, we will raise our connection with the partners ecosystem and we will call it ”Huawei Insight”, that means we will enlarge our collaboration with all the partners. Our partners are the most important platform.

”Huawei is willing and ready to share the profit with its local partners for a sustainable ecosystem, where all partners can grow together,” Li said.

The CEO said that Huawei’s enterprise core values were customer centric, inspire dedication, preserve and grow by reflection.

Li said that creating value for customers was the only way for Huawei to guarantee its value, as the company’s success depended on the success of the customers.

Mr Edward Deng, Vice President of Huawei Cloud Business Unit said that ”Huawei Cloud” was now available in Nigeria, offering commercial services.

Deng said that Africa was one of the most diverse and promising emerging markets globally, with tremendous potential.

He said that cloud services were expected to unleash the latent capacity and drive the growth in the country.

”We are looking forward to Huawei Cloud’s innovative technologies and services, such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

”These will assist African and by extension Nigerian governments, carriers and enterprises in a variety of industries such as finance, energy, agriculture, to leapfrog to a fully-connected, intelligent era.

”Looking to the future, Huawei promises to continue to work with its partners to enable the digital transformation of all industries.

”Huawei’s big mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organisation for a fully connected, intelligent world,” Deng said.

President Donald Trump last year signed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which prohibits the US government and its contractors from buying certain telecommunications and video surveillance equipment from Huawei.

The bill also prohibits the US government from buying products from a handful of other Chinese communications companies, including ZTE.

The ban covers components and services deemed “essential” or “critical” to any government system.

The US has been lobbying its allies to shun Huawei’s products on national security grounds, saying Chinese law requires the company to provide it with intelligence on its foreign clients whenever requested.

