Photo: Could This Be The First Lamborghini Urus In Nigeria?

Could This Be The First Lamborghini Urus In Nigeria? (photo) The Lamborghini Urus is one of the hottest SUV around the globe. It is the first Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) ever made by Lamborghini.

We ‘ve not been able to see this SUV in Nigeria, and today, one was spotted being offloaded and cleared from the wharf.

This brings up the question – if it is the first Lamborghini Urus to touch down Nigeria. From speculations, some folks are saying it belongs to Wizkid.

Lamborghini even admitted that the Urus really affected their total car sales in a very good way.

