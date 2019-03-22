Firm reaffirms commitment to youth developmentt

The event was a three-day international multi-sport competition staged and attended by international schools from across the globe.

A minimum of 16 students both boys and girls from each school took part in athletics, football and swimming in a bid to accrue the most points and be crowned World Champions. The three-day competition saw CIS Lagos, winning several gold medals amongst others in athletics and swimming.

The aim of the games was to create a truly international event that brings together students from all over the world, breaks down social and cultural barriers, and celebrates the talents, diversity, and sportsmanship of children from different countries, backgrounds and education systems.

Speaking about the event, Group Head, Strategy and Marketing of AXA Mansard, Kola Oni, said: “We are excited to be a part of this iconic event as we promote youth sports, healthy living and development amongst children through the sponsorship of CIS Lagos to the 2019 World School Games.

“It is a unique stage for the world’s best young athletes to compete in a fun and competitive event, at truly world class facilities. It was an opportunity for children all over the world to bond and create memories that will last a lifetime, while inspiring kids to become more physically active for a lifetime from an early age.”

Oni said: “At AXA Mansard, we will continue to be at the forefront of the development of the next generation and look forward to making a difference in the lives of kids, young adults and the community at large.”