Ogun State Produced The Highest Tons Of Solid Minerals In 2018 – NBS

The States Disaggregated Mining and Quarrying Data for 2018 reflected Nigeria produced 55,850,075.43 tonnes of solid minerals. Ogun State produced the highest tonnes of solid minerals among the 36 States and the FCT. The State produced 16,497,405.35 tonnes of solid minerals representing 30% of the total tonnes of solid minerals produced in the year under review.

Kogi and Cross River States followed closely with 15,134,541.35 and 3,493,458.00 tonnes of solid minerals produced representing about 27% and 6% of the total tonnes of the minerals produced while Bayelsa and the Borno States produced the least tonnes of solid minerals with zero and 8,403.30 tonnes of minerals produced respectively.

Limestone is the most produced solid minerals in 2018 with 27,195,278.76 tonnes of minerals representing about 49% of the total tonnes of minerals produced. Granite and Laterite followed closely with 9,627,160.29 and 5,076,092.07 tonnes produced representing 17% and 9% of the total tonnes of minerals produced in 2018. However, Garnet and Ruby are the least produced solid minerals in 2018.

