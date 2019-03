Netflix Buys Actress Genevieve Nnaji’s Movie Lionheart For$3.8m

Actress Genevieve has made history as the first person to ever become a Billionaire in the Nigerian movie industry. According to a source close to the actress and her business partner, Netflix paid her a whopping $3.8Million to buy over the movie

f you convert that to Nigerian Naira, it is a whopping N1,051,297,231.56.

This is a feat most of her colleagues have never achieved.

