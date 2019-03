Scrap Vessel available for Sale

Location: Port Harcourt

Year of built – 1969

Gross tonnage – 898.84 tonnes

Net tonnage – 532.84 tonnes

Breadth -11.01metres

Length – 63.03 metres

Depth – 4.05 metres

Dead weight – 1321 tonnes

Light weight – 524 tonnes

Displacement – 1624 tonnes

Price – 75m Asking. Interested in buying this scrap vessel contact me on tel/whatsapp : 08037191728

