Obasanjo Earns N40,000 As NOUN Lecturer —VC

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is earning N40,000 annually as a supervisor at the National Open University of Nigeria, Abeokuta Study Centre, Ogun State, the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Abdalla Adamu, disclosed on Tuesday.

The NOUN VC stated this at a press briefing in Abuja, noting that Obasanjo, a holder of PhD in Christian Theology, has two students in Theological Studies attached to him.

The briefing was on the 8th convocation of NOUN, where 20,799 students will be awarded graduate and postgraduate degrees with 103 graduates finishing with first class honours.

When asked how the former President was doing after being employed by the university in 2018, the VC said Obasanjo was given an office in Abeokuta and earned N40,000 yearly.

Adamu noted that the 20,799 students for convocation were divided into 15,642 for graduate degrees and 5,157 for postgraduate degrees.

The VC said, “He (Obasanjo) has two students attached to him in Theological Studies. We gave him an office in Abeokuta and the salary is N40,000 a year as a facilitator.

“The former President did his fieldwork in Borno State during the heat of the insurgency, going to collect and analyse data. We have another big fish that we have appointed as a facilitator and we will announce him when we have given him an appointment letter.

