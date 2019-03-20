ExxonMobil Recruitment for Information System Analyst (Graduate & Experience) – Apply Now

Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPN) is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation with a long and established history of operations in Nigeria. The company’s oil & gas production activities constitute one of the largest sources of revenue for the Nigerian government.

Job Title: Information System Analyst

Location: Lagos



The Role

The successful candidate will provide basic hardware computing, server, network (data, voice and video) and telecom support within the ExxonMobil Information Technology organization, as part of their initial professional development.

The Candidate

The successful candidate will have strong academic record and knowledge in Networking, Windows OS/Computing Hardware Support, Cisco IOS and Routing Protocols, Application Development and basic telecoms (LAN, WAN, Wireless).

The ideal candidates must meet the following requirements:

Bachelor of Science with a minimum of Second Class (Upper Division) in Computer Science/Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering or other Information Technology related disciplines

Professional certification (Windows, Networking OR Project Management )

0 -10 years experience in an information technology support role

NYSC discharge or exemption certificate

Knowledge of Microsoft Productivity Tools

Hardware/Operating System (OS) troubleshooting skills

Application development skills

Project Management skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Good team player/promotes inclusion/can work with diverse teams

Creative and takes initiative Makes sound decisions

Willingness to work in any location

Remuneration

This position offers a competitive compensation and benefit package commensurate with what is obtainable in the upstream oil and gas industry

Application Closing Date

2nd April, 2019.

Log onto https://jobs.exxonmobil.com/

Click the “Select Country” drop down to display the list of countries available and select Nigeria

Click on the “Search button” to be taken to the job listing results page for Nigeria

Type in Information System Analyst in the “Search by keywords” field



in the “Search by keywords” field Click the “Search openings” button for results

Click on the Job title ( Information System Analyst) to view full details on the job you are applying for

to view full details on the job you are applying for Click the “Apply now” drop down and select Apply now option, fill in your Email and then click “Start”

Sign in or click on “Create an Account”

To create an account: Fill out the information; required fields are designated with an asterisk * (Please note down your password since you will need it when you log on back for any update)

Click the privacy policy link: In the pop-up window click “ExxonMobil Privacy Policy” link to review. Click the YES consent option, this adds a checkmark to the data privacy statement on the main screen: Select your country of Resident from the drop down Click on the “Read and accept the data privacy statement” link Read the information in the pop-up box and click “Accept” Click “Next” to continue

Candidate profile and application page will pop up: Fill out information required and also upload supporting files (e.g. Resume) Click “Save” to complete your application profile at a different time or “Submit” to submit your application A message displays confirming the successful submission of your job application. In addition, a confirmation message will be received at the email you used to apply Click “View Profile” if you would like to review the Application form you have just submitted under “Jobs Applied” section



