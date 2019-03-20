Bill Clinton Wants To Meet Tanitoluwa Adewumi, Chess Champion

Bill Clinton, the former President of United States of America, now wants to meet Tanitoluwa Adewumi, the 8-year-old Nigerian homeless refugee child who was recently crowned New York Chess Champion. Bill Clinton who disclosed that he wants to meet the 8-year-old Nigerian homeless refugee child who was recently crowned New York Chess Champion, wrote on Twitter;

“Refugees enrich our nation and talent is universal, even if opportunity is not.” This story made me smile. Tanitoluwa, you exemplify a winning spirit – in chess and in life. And kudos to your hardworking parents. You all should stop by my office in Harlem; I’d love to meet you.

