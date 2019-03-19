How Nigeria’s Aviation Sector Can Boost Tourism and Hospitality Businesses

The aviation sector is key to the growth of the tourism and hospitality industry as over 57% of international tourists now travel by air. It is, therefore, not a surprise that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) recently said that air transport contributed $8.2 billion to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product.

This figure will no doubt increase astronomically if Nigeria’s aviation sector can be repositioned for better service delivery. However, before this can be achieved, there are certain challenges that need to be addressed.

The first point of call for any international tourist is the airport. Hence, it has to offer first class services right from the point of entry. Nobody wants to visit a place where they will be harassed by the airport, customs or immigration officials like it is the case in some Nigerian airports.

Unequivocally, the aviation sector is capital intensive. To run an airline, you need millions if not billions of dollars in your coffers. As such, quite a number of local airlines with huge potentials have gone under.

Beyond refurbishing the airport, airlines especially the local ones have to partner. The truth is only a handful of airlines can survive without partnership. On the government’s part, they need to consider granting the airlines’ tax breaks.

Ultimately, this partnership will reduce airfares thus encouraging more Nigerians to travel. This automatically means that the hospitality/travel business will be smiling to the bank.