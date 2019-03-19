Cassava To Ethanol Plant In Ondo State Ready For Operation Soon

The Industrialization efforts of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, will soon receive a major boost as the cassava to ethanol plant at the Ondo /Linyi Industrial Hub within Ore Industrial Park, Ore will soon be ready for operation.

Massive work is currently ongoing on the cassava to ethanol plant. The plant is a product of one of the Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Akeredolu’s administration and the Linyi Municipal Republic in China during the Governor’s visit to China last year.

The vision of the Governor to industrialize the state for economy prosperity is yeilding more positive results.

When completed, the cassava to ethanol plant will need 300 to 400 tons of cassava daily. What this means is that cassava farmers in the state will have a ready market at the plant. With an estimation of about 1million tons annually, the cassava to ethanol plant will also afford the state the unique opportunity to key into the Federal Government initiative of Cassava off – takers.

This plant alone provides a window of employment opportunities for the youths in the state.

