COREN appoints Joseph Odigure as registrar

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria has officially announced the appointment of Prof Joseph Odigure as the new registrar of COREN effective March 2019.

According to COREN, Odigure’s appointment was confirmed at the council’s 160th Ordinary Council Meeting that was held in December 2018.

Odigure takes over from Kamila Maliki, who served two terms as registrar of COREN from March 2013 to March 2019.

Until his appointment, Odigure was a lecturer in the Chemical Engineering Department of the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

He was born on October 2, 1959 in Onitsha and attended the Belarus National University of Technology, Minsk, Belarus, from where he obtained M.Sc in Chemical Technology of Binding Materials and Refractories in 1986.

Odigure is a registered engineer and a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers. He is also an honorary fellow of the Australian Institute of High Energetic Materials, as well as a fellow of the Nigerian Association of Technologists in Engineering.

His working career started at the Federal University of Technology, Minna, where he did his one year compulsory National Youth Service in 1990 and was later employed as lecturer 1 in 1991 and rose to the rank of a professor in the chemical engineering department of the same university.

Odigure served in various administrative and managerial capacities in public and private universities, as well as in national and international committees.

