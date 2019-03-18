AXA Mansard promotes World School Games

AXA Mansard, a member of AXA, has sponsored the CIS to the World School Games in Dubai.

In a statement, Group Head, Strategy & Marketing of the firm, Mr Kola Oni announced AXA Mansard’s commitment to promoting youth sports, healthy living and development among children.

He said the World School Games was a three-day international multi-sport competition staged in Dubai and attended by International Schools from across the globe.

He said: “A minimum of 16 students (eight boys and eight girls) from each school took part in athletics, football and swimming in a bid to accrue the most points and be crowned World Champions. The three-day competition saw CIS Lagos, winning several gold medals amongst others in athletics and swimming. The aim of the games was to create a truly international event that brings together students from all over the world, breaks down social and cultural barriers, and celebrates the talent, diversity and sportsmanship of children from different countries, backgrounds and education systems.

“We are excited to be a part of this iconic event as we promote youth sports, healthy living and development amongst children through the sponsorship of CIS Lagos to the World School Games. It is a unique stage for the world’s best young athletes to compete in a fun and competitive event, at truly world class facilities. It was an opportunity for children all over the world to bond and create memories that will last a lifetime, while inspiring kids to become more physically active for a lifetime from an early age. At AXA Mansard, we will continue to be at the forefront of the development of the next generation and look forward to making a difference in the lives of kids, young adults and the community at large.”

He further stated that AXA Mansard is a member of the AXA Group, the worldwide leader in insurance with 166,000 employees serving 105 million clients in 62 countries.

“The AXA Group however, is a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, with 160,000 employees serving 105 million clients in 62 countries. In 2016, IFRS revenues amounted to Euro 100.2 billion and IFRS underlying earnings to Euro 5.7 billion. AXA had Euro 1,429 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2016.

The AXA ordinary share is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris under the ticker symbol CS (ISN FR 0000120628 – Bloomberg: CS FP – Reuters: AXAF.PA).

‘’AXA’s American Depository Share is also quoted on the OTC QX platform under the ticker symbol AXAHY,” he noted.

