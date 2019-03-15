PIPE LAY BARGE FOR SALE. ================ List of equipment on board Miller lay barge

1) 25 ton crawler crane

2) 100kva pekins generator

3) NDT office

4) Client office

5) Company office

6) Complete four stage welding apartment

7) Complete radiation for laying 4inch,6inch,8inch and 16inch pipes

8) Addition hydro test barge of 300tons with Dutch made hydrotest machine on board

9)Two sport pillars. Location: Cameroon Price: N180,000m Interested buyers for the lay Barge should call Tel/whatsapp : +2348037191728

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)